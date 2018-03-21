Bulgaria-based central defender Stephen Eze is fighting to be on the Super Eagles starting XI for Friday night’s friendly against Poland.

“He is training very well and has even earned the praise of coach Gernot Rohr. He’s doing well and I won’t be surprised if he played on Friday,” Eagles co-ordinator Patrick Pascal.

Former Sunshine Stars and Lobi Stars Eze has joined Bulgarian club Lokomotiv Plodiv soon after the CHAN in Morocco, where he was an ever-present.

In the meantime, officials said Enyimba goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa will join the Eagles squad this morning.