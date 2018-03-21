Fresh Super Eagles call-up Gabriel Okechukwu is now expected to join the team’s training camp in Wroclaw today following another visa hitch, officials disclosed.

Okechukwu scored twice as Nigeria went all the way to the championship game against hosts Morocco at the recent CHAN in February.

Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye said if the Akwa United striker cannot eventually make it to Poland, they will be expecting him to then join up with the rest of the squad in London for the second World Cup warm-up against Serbia on March 27.

UD Las Palmas midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has already been ruled out of the Poland friendly, while Al Ahly of Egypt star Junior Ajayi will only be part of the squad in London after he could not secure visa into Europe.