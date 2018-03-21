Ex-Nigeria skipper Nwankwo Kanu is expected to be named in an all star cast of former Arsenal players versus legendary players of Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The two-legged Charity friendly is set for June and September this year in an aim to raise money for the clubs’ charitable foundations.

The lanky legend has also established his own foundation, the Kanu Heart Foundation in 2000 after undergoing a terrifying heart operation in the United States of America as a player of Inter Milan.

Apart from Kanu, Robert Pires, Tomas Rosicky, Freddie Ljungberg and Sol Campbell are likely to turn up for the Gunners while Raul, Guti, Xabi Alonso and Roberto Carlos are due to play for Madrid

According to the Gunners official website, the matches are geared towards using football and Arsenal (as a brand) to reach more young people around the world.

The first leg of the friendly will be hosted by Madrid on June 3 at the Santiago Bernabeu while Arsenal hosts the return leg of the friendlies on September 8 at the Emirates Stadium.

“For Real Madrid it’s an honour to be able to celebrate this charitable footballing event with the historic Arsenal,” Real Madrid president Florentino Perez stated.

Kanu scored thrice when the Arsenal Gunners defeated the AC Milan Glorie 4-2 in a similar charity game in September 2016 at the Emirates.