Super Eagles have confirmed Chelsea star Victor Moses has finally joined up in training camp in Wroclaw ahead of Friday night’s World Cup warm-up against Poland.

Team co-ordinator Patrick Pascal also announced skipper Mikel Obi has been ruled out of the friendly due to travel documentation.

“He will be missed,” he said

Pascal said 22 players are now in camp with Victor Moses the last player in last night.

“(Kelechi) Iheanacho, Uche Agbo, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Ahmed Musa have also joined up,” the official said.

The team will train once by 3.30pm today.

“Training has been good and the players have adapted to the cold,” Pascal disclosed.

“Joel Obi, for instance, trained very well, so too Ogenyi Onazi and John Ogu.

“They want to play for their country and they know the importance of this game. The team spirit is very high.

“They are very professional.”