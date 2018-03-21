Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba would love to play with PSG superstar Neymar, Goal reports.

The Brazil international hailed Pogba in an interview with La Liga’s website in 2016, during his time at Barcelona and the Frenchman’s spell at Juventus, claiming he would fit in well at Camp Nou.

Pogba, who has struggled to find his best form at United under Jose Mourinho this season, says he recalls Neymar’s kind words, and has reciprocated, perhaps sowing the seeds for a future move.

“I remember (what he said). I really like him, too,” Pogba told Argentine TV channel TyC Sports . “He is truly the definition of joy on the pitch. He also has this.

“I know that in Brazil, football is everything. It’s life. Everyone plays football in Brazil. When I see him play on the pitch and enjoying himself, with his technique, his agility … I love to watch him play.

“It’s a different style. He has his own style.

“When you say Neymar anywhere in the world, everyone knows who he is and what he does. For me, it would be a pleasure to play with him one day.”

Reports have suggested that Pogba could be used in a stunning summer swap deal, with United interested in PSG midfielder Marco Verratti.

The 25-year-old, who was the most expensive footballer in the world prior to Neymar’s €222m move to PSG, appears to have fallen out of favour at United, and was an unused substitute in the FA Cup against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

And France manager Didier Deschamps believes the midfielder is likely to be unhappy with his treatment at Old Trafford, telling reporters, “I’m sure I’ll hear more about it.

“But, of course, it’s a situation he won’t be enjoying.

“I don’t know why that is. As to why or how things came to this, there may be many reasons.

“I have a great deal of talks with players at our training camps, to gauge their feelings. It’s not just Paul.”

Pogba is set to play for France in upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Russia.

Meanwhile, Neymar showed he is in good spirits despite facing a frantic race against time to be fit for the World Cup by showing off his dancing skills in a protective boot, The Mirror reports.

The Brazilian hit the town in Sao Paulo to celebrate his girlfriend’s sister’s birthday as he continues to recover from a broken metatarsal.

Former Barcelona superstar Neymar hobbled around and steadied himself on crutches as he dressed in all black.

After returning from the night out, he uploaded a video to his Instagram page jigging on one leg.

Neymar sustained the injury in February and was unable to help his PSG teammates as they were beaten over two legs by Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

He has undergone successful surgery and is now bidding to be fit to represent Brazil in Russia for the tournament starting in 84 days’ time.

Speculation surrounding Neymar’s future continues to mount, with reports suggesting he could make a sensational move to the Bernabeu just 12 months after swapping Barcelona for the French capital in a world record transfer.

But PSG supremo Nasser Al-Khelaifi is adamant the club will not sell their prized asset, with Neymar’s father adding, “Neymar already has a future at PSG.”