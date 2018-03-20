CAF Confederation Cup seeding for play-offs draw in Cairo on Wednesday:

Pot A: Al Hilal (SUD), Saint George (ETH), V Club (COD), Zanaco (ZAM)

Pot B: USM Alger (ALG), SuperSport Utd (RSA), Al Hilal Obied (SUD), Enyimba (NGR)

Pot C: ASEC Mimosas, Williamsville (both CIV), Mountain of Fire and Miracles, Plateau Utd (both NGR), Mounana (GAB), Young Africans (TAN), Aduana Stars (GHA), Gor Mahia (KEN), Songo (MOZ), Rayon Sports (RWA), Generation Foot (SEN), Wits (RSA)

Pot D: CARA, La Mancha (both CGO), Raja Casablanca, Renaissance Berkane (both MAR), CR Belouizdad (ALG), Al Masry (EGY), Deportivo Niefang (GEQ), Welayta Dicha (ETH), Fosa Juniors (MAD), Djoliba (MLI), Costa do Sol (MOZ), Akwa Utd (NGR)

Notes

— CAF Champions League last-32 losers (pots A/C) will host first legs on April 6-8 against Confederation Cup last-32 winners (pots B/D) with return matches on April 17-18

— seeding based on Confederation Cup results of clubs between 2013 and 2017