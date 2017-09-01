Leicester have confirmed the signing of Adrien Silva, subject to international clearance.

City asked for an extension to Thursday’s transfer deadline to finalise a £22m move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Silva.

A club statement released on Friday afternoon said final clearance had still not been received, and Sky Sports reports it could be next week before the deal is ratified.

It is understood, though, Leicester officials are confident the paperwork was handled correctly and the agreed deadlines were met.

Silva was targeted as a replacement for Danny Drinkwater, who was sold to Chelsea for £35m in the final hours of the summer window.

The 28-year-old, a Euro 2016 winner with Portugal, has scored 32 goals in 136 league appearances during his six years with Sporting.