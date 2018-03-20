Poland head coach Adam Nawalka says facing Nigeria and South Korea in their next two friendly games offers him the chance to play opposition with similar styles as their World Cup foes.

The Poles will face Nigeria at the Municipal Stadium, Wroclaw on Friday and then take on South Korea four days later.

They are also due to play Chile in another test game in June.

Nawalka’s men will play in Group H along with Japan, Senegal and Colombia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

“I’m very happy with my opponents. Both Nigeria and South Korea present a very similar style to our rivals at the World Cup, as well as Chile in June,” Nawalka told the Poland Football Federation official website.

Friday’s game will kick-off at 8.45pm Nigerian time.