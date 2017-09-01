President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Friday’s impressive win over the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The President joined millions of football-loving Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora in applauding the team for their disciplined, skilful and entertaining display against the defending African champions.

President Buhari, while noting that with the exhilarating victory, Nigeria is on the verge of qualification for the World Cup in Russia 2018, urged the players to sustain the momentum as they approach the crucial second leg of the tie in Yaounde, on Monday.

The President enjoined Nigerians who always see football as a unifying platform, to continue to pray and support the team to guarantee victory next week and make qualification doubly sure.

He also commended the Akwa Ibom State Government for its continued support and provision of excellent hosting facilities.