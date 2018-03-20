Former Nigeria national team coach Sunday Oliseh has hailed Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi calling him a world class player.

Oliseh has described the Super Eagles midfielder as world class and talented, and said he is a lovely player on the football pitch.

Oliseh stated this while responding to a tweet by BBC’s Sports presenter John Bennett, who also hailed Ndidi following his impressive performance for Leicester in their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

“Wilfried Ndidi is such a talented player. Wins the ball back with ease,” Bennett reacted on Twitter.

“Huge potential; only 21 and only been playing in that position for about 3 years. (He) will keep getting better.”

Replying to Bennett, Oliseh who coached Ndidi while he was the head coach of the Super Eagles could only agree with Bennett.

“I really believe Wilfried Ndidi is world class! hugely talented and Lovely player,” said the Nigerian legend.

Oliseh played the central midfield role in the 1990s for the Super Eagles, the same position Ndidi is excelling in for the team currently.

Meanwhile, Ndidi is expected to join up with his Super Eagles teammates this week for their two international friendlies against Poland in Warsaw and Serbia in London on March 23 and 27respectively.