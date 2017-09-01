Cameroon coach Hugo Broos has admitted they lost to a better and more determined team after they were trounced 4-0 by Nigeria today in a World Cup qualifier, but they will still fight to defend the country’s honour when both teams clash again on Monday.

Goals by Odion Ighalo, Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho handed the Super Eagles a massive home win to consolidate the Eagles leadership of their qualifying section.

“They were better, faster and more determined than us in one against one. We had one chance maybe,” explained Broos.

“It was a nice victory by Nigeria, they were the better team today.”

The Belgian coach said the second goal by Nigeria just before the break hurt his team’s confidence considerably.

- Advertisement -

“The second goal by Nigeria before half time hurt us. And after the third goal, we were not a team anymore, we did not have power to fight any more, we did not make any good attack after that,” he lamented.

He said the African champions will play for their honour at home on Monday, but does not fancy their chances of qualifying for the World Cup now.

“There is something like honour, we will defend that on Monday in Yaounde. If the players have the same attitude I have, we will fight to beat Nigeria on Monday,” he vowed.

“But we will now need to win our next three matches and expect Nigeria to lose their next three games to stand any chance. I don’t think this is possible.”