The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be based in Wroclaw, ahead of their first FIFA international friendly match on Friday.

The 28 players, who were called up by Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr are expected to start arriving in camp this week ahead of the clash against Poland at the Wroclaw Stadium.

Four days later, the Super Eagles will take to the pitch against Serbia in another international friendly game at The Hive, London, England – home ground of Barnet FC and London Bees.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) released the following statement:

“The camp of the Senior National Team, Super Eagles, will open in the Polish city of Wroclaw on Monday, ahead of Friday’s international friendly against the Bialo-Czerwoni (White and Red) or Eagles, as the Senior National Team of Poland is known.”

“The two Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup –bound teams will trade tackles at the 43,000 –capacity Stadium Wroclaw on Friday, 23rd March 2018.”

“Nigeria’s 28 –man playing squad has been empaneled to also serve the purpose of the friendly against equally Russia 2018 –bound Serbia, at The Hive, London (home ground of Barnet FC and London Bees) four days later.”

“Team Administrator, Dayo Enebi Achor confirmed to the NFF website on Sunday that the Eagles would be staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Wroclaw.”

Nigeria will be using the friendly matches as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup finals which be hosted by Russia between 14 June and July 15.