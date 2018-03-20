Cercle Brugge defender Elderson Echiejile reckon that the Super Eagles defence will be up against one of the best strikers in Robert Lewandowski when they face Poland in Friday’s international friendly in Wroclaw.

Echiejile who arrived the Super Eagles hotel in Wroclaw, Poland, on Tuesday however added he is looking forward to reclaiming his place in the team after missing out on the last two games.

“I’m happy to be back and the fight for my place is on and I’m prepared for it,” the 29 year old defender told CSN.

“The game against Poland will be tough because our defence must stop Robert Lewandowski who we all know his pedigree in World football as one of the best strikers if not the best.

“But it’s good we get these tests now to put the team in shape and try other formations with different players.”

After the Eagles friendly on Friday, the team will depart for London on Saturday to face Serbia at the Barnet stadium.