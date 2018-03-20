Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has continued to rue his loss to South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

It was the first only loss the German-born coach has suffered so far in competitive football contest since taking over the Super Eagles in 2016.

Rohr who was speaking in an interview with Soccer Laduma said the South Africans were lucky to run away with a 2-0 win after his side did most of the playing.

“I did regret the defeat, but I think South Africa were very lucky. We had more possession.

“We had the better chances. South Africa scored with only their second shot – that was quite fortunate. “Perhaps they celebrated the victory too much, because they hardly won any other game after- wards. One always has to remain modest even in victory,” Rohr said.

After the World Cup tournament the AFCON qualifiers will resume with Nigeria playing away to Seychelles in September. Libya topping group E will play the Super Eagles in October.