Nigerian duo Ogenyi Onazi and Mikel Agu have been named in Turkish Super Lig Team of the Week after they played important roles for their clubs at the weekend.

Onazi scored Trabzonspor’s fourth goal in the 4-1 win against Azubuike Okechukwu’s Yeni Malatyaspor and got a rating of 8.5 while Agu was also recognised for his impressive performance in Bursaspor’s 1-0 victory against Sivasspor and earned a rating of 8.7.

The duo’s showing for their respective clubs will delight Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr who expects them to play key roles for his team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer.

Onazi will be involved in Nigeria’s friendly games against Poland and Serbia in the upcoming international window, while Agu was left out of the team due to visa issue.

Agu’s Bursaspor teammates, Shehu Abdullahi and William Troost-Ekong are in the squad for the friendlies.