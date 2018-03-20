Ghanaian veteran Michael Essien has been released by Indonesian top flight club Persib Bandung.

The former Black Stars midfielder joined the club a year ago and was recently revealed to have extended his contract.

However, Persib have signed a number of foreign attackers and need to open space in their squad to comply with Indonesia’s Liga 1 rules.

“[Michael] Essien was not among the players we launched because we wanted to fulfil the PSSI regulation of four foreign players in a team” club official Zainuri Hasyim explained.

Essien is expected to sign for another Liga 1 team, Bali United. The 35-year-old has also represented the likes of Olympique Lyon, Chelsea, AC Milan and Real Madrid in his career.