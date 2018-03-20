Scorer of the only goal for El Kanemi Warriors Sunday against FC Ifeanyiubah, Ocheme Edoh, has said his team have clicked into top gear following a less than impressive start to the season.

He said, “I believe gradually as a team we are beginning to correct the gloomy start to our NPFL season.

“We had such a slow start to the season as a bulk of the squad was getting to know each other as most of us were only just playing together.”

“We have also not been very ruthless with the chances we create as a team in the matches we have played so far.”

On what he feels has the team improve, he said, “We are beginning to get a clearer picture of how we are to play which is why we are yet to lose any of our last three games and this is good for our confidence as a team.

“I am not bothered about the goal I scored, honestly I was only interested in the three points which at the end of the day we were able to achieve it.”

The former Giwa FC striker concluded by stating his believe that El-Kanemi Warriors could finish the NPFL Season in the top 10, but stressed that if he and his teammates were to achieve this they need to remain focused and avoid another poor run of form.