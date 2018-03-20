Mohamed Salah was unplayable against Watford, underlining why he is “one of the best in the business”, according to Liverpool team-mate Andy Robertson.

Salah’s four-goal haul in the 5-0 win against the Hornets put him on 28 league goals, four away from setting a new record for the most scored by any player in a 38-game Premier League season.

The Egypt forward has netted 36 times in all competitions, more times than any player in Europe’s top five leagues.

“He’s easier to play with than against,” Liverpool left-back Robertson told Sky Sports News. “That’s for sure!

“In training, I think everyone dreads it [coming up against him] but just now, I think he’s one of the best in the business and nobody can deny that.

“I thought on Saturday he was unplayable. I thought he was unbelievable and I think that could have arguably have been his best game so far.

“To top it off with four goals was just ridiculous but it all comes from all of us working so hard. Mo gets in those positions all the time and just now he’s putting everything away.

“He’s not missing any chances and that’s a good thing for us. Hopefully that continues because we’ve got a big run-in until the end of the season and if the front three can keep scoring the goals then hopefully that can be enough for us to reach our objectives.”

Salah’s performances have seen comparisons drawn between him and former Anfield hero Luis Suarez as well as five-time world player of the year Messi.

Robertson believes Salah is one of the best players in the world currently but feels he must replicate those performances next season to reach Messi’s level.

“Messi has been doing it for years,” Robertson said.

“Mo has had a great career but I think now he is really hitting his peak and he has still got youth on his side.

“Hopefully if he can keep doing it he will be in that bracket but I don’t think you can argue that there probably isn’t anyone better in the world than him just now.

“He needs to keep going and next season will be big for him because everybody will be expecting it. If he can kick on from here then I think he will be [unquestionably regarded as] one of the best players in the world.”