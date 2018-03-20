FC Ifeanyiubah coach Ladan Bosso has said ‘The Anambra Warriors’ were wasteful and also hard done by luck in their 1-0 defeat at El-Kanemi Warriors in Sunday’s match day 13 of the 2017/2018 NPFL.

“We were most unlucky. It was a match we did not deserve to lose.

“In fact, we should have earned the three points”, Bosso said.

Ocheme Edoh, who joined up from Enugu Rangers, scored on 21 minutes to hand the Warriors a 1-0 win.

Bosso, who doubles as President of Nigeria Football Coaches Association, further disclosed his players wastefulness in front of goal also contributed to their defeat.

“We had a lot of scoring chances but were unable to convert any of them”.

Bosso remained optimistic the Capital Oil and Gas side could in the coning games break their winless run on the road.

“Very soon, very, very soon”, Bosso said.