Argentina star Lionel Messi is aware time is fast running out on his international career and the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia may be his last chance to win a senior international title.

In an incredible career in which he’s won virtually every title including five Ballon d’Or gongs, a senior title with the Albiceleste is the only chink in his shining armour.

Argentina have been three-time Copa America runners-up and also lost the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil in Messi’s 12 years with the senior team.

The 30-year-old is now desperate to go one better in Russia, with his team having been beaten by Germany in extra time in Rio de Janeiro four years ago.

“We feel that, if we won’t win the World Cup in Russia, the only way will be to give up the national team,” Messi told La Cornisa at the weekend.

“I dream of winning the trophy in Russia. My wish is to live something similar to Brazil 2014.

“You can do everything OK and fail, like Argentina in Brazil.”

Argentina are considered favourites in a World Cup preliminary group which has Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in Group D.