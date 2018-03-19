Kano Pillars blew the chance to go top of the NPFL after they could only force a 1-1 draw with Niger Tornadoes in a rescheduled game in Kano.

They thus remained in second place on 21 points from 13 matches, two points short of leaders Lobi Stars.

Andrew Ikefe stunned the Kano fans when he scored off a Babawo corner after just 19 minutes.

Pillars drew level nine minutes from time courtesy of a penalty goal by NPFL leading scorer Junior Lokosa.

It is his 11th goal of the campaign.