Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has said he is flattered to have been compared with Lionel Messi.

Salah scored four times for Liverpool as they demolished Watford 5-0 at Anfield on Sunday to take his tally for the season to 36 in all competitions.

The 25-year-old has now scored 28 league goals, more than any other player across Europe’s top five leagues.

And asked whether it was appropriate to put Messi and Salah in the same bracket as two of the best players in the world, manager Jurgen Klopp told a news conference: “Yeah, I think Mo is on the way. That’s good.”

Salah said he was delighted by the comparison but added that he would not reveal his personal aims for the season.

“Of course, when you are compared with a big player like that it’s very good,” he said.

“The comparison was with my goals and his of course, so that’s very good.

“Of course you have to think big. Since the moment I arrived at the club, I’ve been striving to add something to the club.

“I’ve set a goal to achieve since I joined at the start of the season, but I’m not going to reveal it now.

“I’ll only reveal it at the end of the season. So you’ll find out at the end of the season. I have a specific goal and I hope to achieve it.”

Salah added that he was excited by the prospect of Liverpool’s Champions League quarterfinal against domestic rivals Manchester City.

The Merseysiders inflicted City’s only defeat of the Premier League season so far at Anfield, and Salah said: “Both teams know each other well.

“I’m really excited about this match and I have a good feeling about it. I hope we’ll win.”