Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain reckons the upcoming international friendlies against Spain and Italy will reveal La Albiceleste’s true potentials ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup which kicks off in Russia in June.

Argentina , two-time world champions, will face the Azzurri of Italy at the Etihad Stadium in England on March 23rd before battling Spain four days later at the Wanda Metropolitan in Spain.

Higuain, recalled to the Argentina squad after missing their last seven games told Mundo Albiceleste that he’s delighted to be back in the fold and looking forward to the challenge.

“I’m happy about it. Two important matches, one of them against Spain, which will be a good opportunity to show the potential of Argentina facing the World Cup,” Higuain told Mundo Albiceleste.

“I enjoy the national team and there are still important challenges.”

On how far Argentina can go at the World Cup, the 30 year old former Juventus striker added: “With humility, but we aspire to win everything, but first the two friendlies of this month and then to think about the World Cup. It’s time to be calm.

Higuain has been in rich vein of form for Juventus this season scoring 22 goals and providing six assists in all competitions (39 games).