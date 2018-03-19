Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has apologised after he was heard insulting Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann during the sides’ 3-3 draw at Borussia Park on Saturday.

TV microphones picked up Eberl calling the 30-year-old Hoffenheim coach “a little a——-” in a touchline argument.

Nagelsmann told reporters he had not heard the insult, adding that “we argued over a foul, nothing dramatic,” but Eberl said sorry.

“I made a mistake. I am sorry that I was emotional in the stadium. But it’s great you can look each other in the eye after that. I have apologised to Julian,” he said.

“Julian is no provocateur. You’ll always have emotions at the sidelines. That’s nothing to do with Julian, who I take as an authentic and outstanding coach.”

However, it is expected that the German FA (DFB) will open an investigation into 44-year-old Eberl’s actions.

It is not the first time Nagelsmann has been on the receiving end of insults.

In April 2016, then-Cologne sporting director Jorg Schmadtke threw chewing gum at him, and a few months later Roger Schmidt, Leverkusen coach at the time, called him an “idiot” in a touchline clash.