Plateau United forward Joshua Obaje says the side will now fight hard to win the CAF Confederation Cup following their exit from the CAF Champions League at the hands of Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel on Sunday.

The Tin City club defeated the Tunisians 1-0 at their makeshift home ground in Kano, but the result was not good enough to see them through to the lucrative group stages of the competition as they lost out on 4-3 aggregate.

They have now dropped into the Confederation Cup play-off stage and will know their next opponent on Wednesday when the Draw is conducted at the CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Joshua, whose younger brother Godwin, of FC Ifeanyiubah emerged top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League two seasons ago, stated that they have now shifted their attention to having a successful outing in the CAF Confederation Cup.

“It’s disappointing that we couldn’t go further in the CAF Champions League even though we were determined to make a mark in the competition,” Obaje said.

“We made some mistakes in the first leg which affected our progress. Playing in the league is quite different from the continent as we have realised.

”Thank God we still have the Confederation Cup to compete for and we will give our all to make sure we win it.

“We showed against Etoile du Sahel especially in the second half in the first leg and at home that we can compete against the best opponents in Africa.

” We just have to improve on that performance and things will be better for us.”

No Nigerian team has won the competition in the past, but Plateau United, along with MFM FC, Enyimba and Akwa United will look to rewrite the history book this year.