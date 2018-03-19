Chelsea’s goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, has vowed not to allow his critics dampen his spirit.

The goalkeeper said he was hurt by the mistakes he made during Chelsea’s 3-0 loss to Barcelona but insisted he won’t allow critics kill him.

The Belgian was hammered twice by Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp in the Champions League round of 16 last Wednesday.

Courtois told BBC Sports, “I know who I don’t have to listen to – those that hope to kill you.

“There are those that when you are at the top, they just wait for that one little moment to destroy you.

“But nothing will destroy me. I will continue to work hard. I am hurt over what happened and don’t feel great at all.

“I’m a winner and I don’t like to lose, especially when it comes from a mistake by me. I don’t want to hide my face behind the fact I made a mistake.

“At the Camp Nou, you never want to make an error after a few minutes in a game but it can happen. There’s beauty in football but there is also a bad side.”