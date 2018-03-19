Trabzonspor midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has said he will arrive at the Super Eagles training camp in Poland on Tuesday ahead of Friday’s friendly against fellow World Cup qualifiers Poland.

The Jos-born star will have a long flight through Germany.

“I will arrive on Tuesday because I have a very long transit from Frankfurt to Poland,” Onazi said.

Onazi who scored a spectacular goal on Sunday for Trabzonspor in their 4–1 win over Yeni Malatyaspor, said that Friday’s game in Wroclaw it is more than a friendly for him and the Eagles.

“Yes it’s a friendly match, but we don’t see it as friendly, every game is important for us as we start our World Cup build-up,” Onazi said.