The Super Eagles will begin their camping in Wroclaw on Monday ahead of their friendly against Poland on Friday.

Three-time African champions Nigeria will travel to London after the encounter to take on Serbia on May 27.

Already, Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has invited 28 players for both encounters to prepare the Eagles for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

The list is dominated by the big-name players such as Mikel Obi, Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Moses, William Ekong, Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun, Odion Ighalo, Moses Simon, Elderson Echiejile, Shehu Abdulahi and Ogenyi Onazi.

Rohr gave injury-prone Torino attacking midfielder Joel Obi a chance to play his way into 2018 World Cup squad along with Egypt-based winger Junior Ajayi, who has been a revelation for Zamalek this season, as well as Turkey-based defender Kenneth Omeruo, who has been on the periphery of the first team.

Young Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United) are the three keepers invited by Rohr. Stephen Eze and Gabriel Okechukwu, who helped Nigeria reach the final of the Morocco 2018 CHAN, are on the list.

In a statement on Sunday, the Nigeria Football Federation said the Eagles would be staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Wroclaw.

Meanwhile, Poland’s Wolfsburg midfield star Jakub Blaszczykowski has been ruled out of the encouter.

Poland coach Adam Nawalka said he decided to leave the 32-year-old out of the friendly to enable the player to recover from his back injury.