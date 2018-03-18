Substitute Enes Unal scored twice in the final nine minutes as Villarreal dealt a major blow to Atletico Madrid’s hopes of catching Barcelona at the top of La Liga with a 2-1 victory.

Atletico took the lead thanks to a penalty that was converted by Antoine Griezmann in the 20th minute.

But the two goals from Unal, including one in the 91st minute, secured the victory for Villarreal and left Atletico 11 points adrift of Barca.

Atletico tempers boiled over in stoppage time and Vitolo was sent off after clashing with Nicola Sansone.