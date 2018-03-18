Manchester United will face Tottenham in the FA Cup semifinals, while Chelsea were drawn against Southampton.

The semifinal draw, for games that will take place April 21 and 22, took place immediately after Chelsea saw off Leicester City 2-1 in extra time in the last of the quarterfinals on Sunday evening.

United will have the added challenge of facing Tottenham at Wembley, where Spurs have played all of their home games this season while waiting for the completion of their new stadium.

Before the draw, Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen said the location would give his side an advantage, saying: “It definitely helps us because we have played well there.”

Tottenham have not lost at Wembley in the Premier League since August, when Chelsea repeated last season’s FA Cup semifinal success.

But there was to be no rematch with the Blues this year as Tottenham were instead drawn against United, who overcame Brighton 2-0 in their quarterfinal on Saturday.

In their last meeting at Wembley, Tottenham beat United 2-0 on Jan. 31, though Spurs fell 1-0 when they visited Old Trafford in October.

Chelsea and Southampton will meet twice in the span of a week, with the clubs already scheduled to play each other in the Premier League at St Mary’s on April 14. Chelsea won 1-0 when the clubs met at Stamford Bridge in December.

New Southampton boss Mark Hughes, who beat Wigan earlier on Sunday in his first game in charge, will now face the team for whom he played from 1995-98.