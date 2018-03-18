Enyimba International Football Club of Aba on Sunday in Calabar qualified for the group stage of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

The former African champions defeated Energie Football Club of Benin Republic 3-2 in the second leg tie of their qualifying round fixture at the U.J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar.

The Aba Elephants had earlier defeated their opponents 2-0 in the first leg tie at the Stade De Lamite in Cotonou, thus qualifying on a 5-2 aggregate.

Enyimba’s Abdulrahaman Bashir opened scoring in the first minute of the first half and the Benin side equalised early in the second half through Santou Aime.

Enyimba regained the lead through Chinonso Okonkwo, but the Energie boys also made it 2-2 before a penalty kick was awarded to the home team in the dying minutes.