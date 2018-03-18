Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has said he is ecstatic after his Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda recorded their first win of the season by beating Tianjin Quanjian 3-2 on Sunday.

The former Chelsea star was instrumental to his club’s victory as he assisted star man of the game Frank Achaempong, who scored a hat-trick, for first and second goal of the game in the 16th and 84th minutes.

“Great team work and what an awesome feeling to get the first win of the season,” Mikel tweeted.

Mikel’s former teammate at Chelsea Alexandra Pato scored one of the goals for Tianjin Quanjian.