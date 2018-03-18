Goalkeeper Ojo Olorunleke was the hero for Akwa United on Sunday, saving three penalties as the Promise Keepers beat Al Ittihad of Libya advanced to the play-offs of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Akwa United defeated the Libyans 3-2 on penalties after aggregate scores were tied at 1-1.

The first leg ended 1-0 in favour of Al Ittihad but Akwa United levelled the tie in the 46th minute of the second leg at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo through Aniekeme Asuquo.

Akwa United had the first chance of the match in the 22nd minute when Victor Mboama’s goal-bound header was cleared off the line by Talal Taher.

Al Ittihad also had the ball in the back of Akwa United’s net but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Asuquo’s half volley from a tight angle gave Abdul Maikaba’s side the needed 1-0 win the second leg to send the tie into a penalty shootout.

Akwa United have now joined other Nigerian teams Enyimba, Plateau United and MFM in the next round of the competition.