Jan Vertonghen said Tottenham have an FA Cup advantage with the semifinals being staged at their temporary Wembley home.

Spurs cruised into the last four of the competition for the second consecutive season by winning 3-0 at Swansea City on Saturday.

“It definitely helps us because we have played well there,” Vertonghen said, knowing that Spurs will be in familiar surroundings in trying to win their first silverware since the League Cup in 2008.

“We’ve beaten some big teams there and had some very good games — apart from the start of the season, when it was a bit difficult for us. Juventus wasn’t great, but Wembley suits us and we’ve had a good season there. We really feel at home there.”

Spurs moved into Wembley at the start of the season as their new 62,000-capacity stadium is being built.

They have not lost there in the Premier League since August, when Chelsea repeated last season’s FA Cup semifinal success.

And other than a Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham United in October, the only other time Spurs have lost at Wembley was the recent Champions League defeat to Juventus.

But Vertonghen does not believe Tottenham’s FA Cup opponents should complain about their Wembley advantage.

“Everyone agreed that we had to play at Wembley, so I don’t think teams would see it that way,” Vertonghen said. “At the beginning of the season everyone was talking about [Spurs’ poor Wembley results] after the Chelsea, Burnley and West Brom games.

“There were a couple of games which we should have won and we didn’t, but after the Champions League games, things turned around and we felt we could beat everyone there. I like playing at Wembley now.”

Tottenham’s progress was never in doubt, despite the absence of injured Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino deciding to rest several other regulars.

Christian Eriksen struck twice to make it eight goals in 10 games against Swansea and Erik Lamela claimed his second goal of the season just before half-time to give Spurs a 2-0 lead.

“Christian is a special player and when he drops into that role he is different class,” Vertonghen said. “He has taken his game to the next level and he’s up there with the best midfielders.”