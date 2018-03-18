Mauro Icardi was in inspiring form against former club Sampdoria with four of his side’s goals as Inter Milan claimed a comfortable 5-0 Serie A victory at Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Croatia international Ivan Perisic put the visitors in front after 26 minutes as he got his head onto Joao Cancelo’s cross for his ninth goal this term.

Inter captain Icardi added a quickfire first-half brace. First he converted from the spot in the 30th minute after Rafinha was felled in the penalty box.

The former Sampdoria striker made it 3-0 just after the half-hour mark as he slotted home a close-range effort before completing his hat trick on the stroke of half-time.

Argentina forward Icardi continued his golden streak as he picked out the bottom corner for his side’s fifth of the game — six minutes after the break — for his 22nd goal of the season before being replaced by Eder after 66 minutes.

The haul took him past 100 Serie A goals at the age of 25, the sixth-youngest player to reach the milestone.