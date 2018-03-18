Joe Gomez said Liverpool’s players enjoy watching forward Mohamed Salah in full flow as much as their fans do.

Salah became the first Liverpool player to score four times in a game since Luis Suarez did so against Norwich City in December 2013 as Watford were demolished 5-0 at Anfield.

He is just three goals away from Suarez’s total of 31 league goals in a single season, having already taken his tally in all competitions to 36.

Salah scored the opener around a fallen Miguel Britos and then finished off the hat trick with a shot through five Watford players will falling down.

Gomez said the effect Salah has on his teammates is “indescribable.”

“The goals he brings are invaluable and he is just so good to play with,” Gomez told LFCTV. “It was a pleasure to be out there. He’s a special player. He is special to watch and I think we on the pitch enjoy it as much as the fans do.

“The fact he has [nine Premier League] assists shows he is bringing more than just his goals. He’s a positive person and a great guy to be around. He just gets on the ball and does what he does. He complements the team so well with Bobby [Firmino] and Sadio [Mane] and the front three anyone in the world would fear them. They all showed their quality in different ways.”

Firmino’s 23rd goal of the season marked the best goal-scoring campaign of his career, beating the 22 he managed in 2013-14.

Liverpool have now scored 206 goals in 99 Premier League games under Jurgen Klopp but Salah’s hat trick was the first Klopp has overseen in the league.

Klopp was keen to point out how the combined efforts and talents of the players is paying dividends.

“You need always someone who brings the ball over the line, but I have to say it again — Sadio looked so mature, so cool on the ball, and yet a few weeks ago he had a few fights with himself,” Klopp said.

“Then in a 5-0 [win], you speak about a striker and his defensive work rate, but what Firmino did — ask other teams if they like to have him on their back. In no other games [does this happen] — only the No. 9 of Liverpool is chasing you.”