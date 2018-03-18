Mohamed Salah had told the Daily Mirror that Liverpool have nothing to fear from facing Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals — and believes the Reds can challenge for the Premier League title next season.

The two teams will meet in the last eight of the competition at the start of next month. Although Liverpool lost 5-0 at the Etihad early in the campaign, they are the only team to beat City in the Premier League this season after a 4-3 win at Anfield in January.

“I don’t believe that City have always been ­superior to other clubs this season in the Premier League — despite what everyone says. We have beaten them for a start,” Salah said.

“The Champions League always ­depends on the draw, but we don’t fear any rival, whoever they are. We’re in the quarterfinals and have the same chances of winning as each of the other seven teams.

“There are many big clubs still in the competition but you have to remember Liverpool is a great club in Europe too. In these knockout ties, anything can happen.”

Salah hit four goals in Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Watford on Saturday, taking him to 36 goals in all competitions in a record-breaking season. The victory moved the Reds to within a point of second-placed Manchester United, but 18 points adrift of City at the top of the table having played a game more.

The Egypt international says he wants to help Liverpool challenge for a first league title since 1990.

“I’m happy with how my season is going and we want to go as far as we can now that we have reached the quarterfinals,” he added. “But I also know how important it is to win the Premier League with Liverpool, so we know we have work to do.

“City have played well this season, especially in the decisive ­moments in the Premier League. But our challenge is to catch them and I believe Liverpool is capable of winning the title next season. We need to keep working and improving.”