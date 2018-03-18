Kano State Football Association, KSFA, has disclosed that over 200.000 football fans have been mobilized to ginger Nigeria’s representative in the ongoing CAF Champions League, Plateau United to victory against as they file out against visitors Etoile Du Sahel of Tunisia, today.

The chairman of the state football association and NFF executive member, Sheriff Rabiu Inuwa Ahlan said, plateau United will be accorded all the support and environment that will replicate as if they are playing in Jos.

According to him, the game slated for 2:pm at Sani Abacha stadium will play host to over 20.000, fans who are expected to watch the match live.

He stated that, hundreds of football fans will line up the streets of Kano to cheer players and officials of Plateau United as they travel around the city, prior, during, and after the encounter.

He expressed optimism that, the Nigerian side will emerge victorious.

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, had moved the Champions League first round second leg match between Plateau United and Etoile Du Sahel to Kano, following a complaint lodge by the Tunisians.

Plateau United loss away to the Tunisians 4-2.