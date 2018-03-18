MFM FC coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has said he will take full responsibility for the team’s heaviest defeat after they lost 6-0 at MC Alger Saturday night in a CAF Champions League tie.

MFM FC literally froze as they let in four goals in the first half on a cold and bad day in the office, before they eventually fell 6-0.

He said, “Blame me for the loss against MC Alger. My players did their absolute best and the management also tried, but my best wasn’t enough to qualify the team to the CAF Champions League group stage.

“I understand that a lot of people in Nigeria would have been disappointed and at this point I can only take full responsibility and apologise to our ever loyal fans, the Lagos State Government and Daniel Olukoya.”

Ilechukwu said the team will now shift focus on qualifying for the group stage of the Confederation Cup and the NPFL.

“We have learnt a lot of lessons in these last two matches against MC Alger and we would be looking to come back home and apply all we have learnt so that we never suffer this experience again,” he said.

“The CAF Confederation Cup and the NPFL are our focus now and we will work hard on the field and on the minds of the players so we can move on positively from this experience.”