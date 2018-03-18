Akwa United striker Gabriel Okechukwu has said he will take his Super Eagles chance after he was called up for this month’s friendlies against Poland and Serbia.

The Water FC of Abuja product said he hopes to justify his first-ever call up to the Super Eagles after his exploits at the recent CHAN in Morocco, where his goals propelled the country to the championship game.

“I am very excited to have been given the opportunity to represent Nigeria in the upcoming friendlies against Poland and Serbia and I would love to use the opportunity to thank Coach Rohr for believing in me and giving me this chance”, said left-footed striker Okechukwu.

“I just believe in getting the chance to play and I can assure Nigerians that once I get such an opportunity, I would grab it.”

There have been transfer speculations around the former FC Karparty of Ukraine striker, but he said he will move at the right time.

He said, “I focus on playing and improving while I allow my agent focus on that side of my career.

“Once he tells me there is an interesting offer, then we would make the right decision.”