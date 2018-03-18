Sunderland have suspended midfielder Darron Gibson following his charge over drink-driving on Saturday.

Sky Sports reported that the 30-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a car crash.

Following Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Preston, Sunderland manager Chris Coleman was reluctant to discuss the situation until he had spoken to “everybody and find out” the full details.

However, on Sunday morning the Championship club released a statement announcing their player had been suspended with immediate effect following his charge for driving with excess alcohol on Saturday, March 17.

The club added it had “commenced a full investigation into the matter”.

Sunderland AFC’s chief executive Martin Bain said: “We expect the highest standard of behaviour from our players and should any individual fall short of those standards then robust action must be taken.”

Police were called following reports of a crash in Dovedale Road in Sunderland just before midday on Saturday.

The Republic of Ireland international is currently injured and has not played for Sunderland since New Year’s Day.