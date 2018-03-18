Romelu Lukaku opened scoring for Manchester United in their 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday night for his 25th goal of the season and also leapt to the defence of under-fire team-mate Alexis Sanchez, who was an unused substitute in the FA Cup clash.

Sanchez has only scored once in 10 appearances for United – against Huddersfield Town in February – since his high-profile transfer from Arsenal.

“As long as he keeps working hard like he does, I think he’ll come good for us,” the Belgium international added. “He is a quality player with a lot of assets.

“Look at my situation. I started really well and then had the dry spell in November and December. But at the end of the day with hard work you are always going to get through it.”

Lukaku also claimed Manchester United are planning for a big off-season which will see “a lot of good players” moving to Old Trafford in 2018-19.

“We are Manchester United, we have to improve every year and I know that a lot of players, a lot of good players, will come in next season. That’s for sure,” said Lukaku.

“That is something I look forward to, in order to improve the squad, and what the manager also looks forward to because next year we have to win.

“We will have to try and win as many trophies as we can.”