CHAN Eagles midfielder Ifeanyi Ifeanyi will be available for Akwa United in today’s crucial CAF Confederation Cup clash against Al Ittihad of Libya after he recovered from injury.

Experienced defensive midfielder Ifeanyi Ifeanyi has been sidelined by injury he suffered at the recent CHAN in Morocco.

The Uyo club have been further boosted to overturn a 1-0 loss in the first leg with the return of Nigeria U20 call-ups Aminu Nuhu, Adeshina Gata and Aniekeme Asuquo.

Coach Abdu Maikaba hopes an early goal will lift Akwa United past the Libyans, who needed a late goal to shade the first game.