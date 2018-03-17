Mohamed Salah stayed humble after scoring four goals and adding an assist in Liverpool’s 5-0 rout over Watford on Tuesday, crediting his teammates for giving him opportunities to score.

Salah, who became the second player to score four in a Premier League game this season after Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero did it against Leicester on Feb. 10, brought his league goal tally up to 28 to move four clear of Tottenham’s Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot.

“I have to thank everyone but mainly my teammates, without them I couldn’t reach this number,” Salah told BT Sport after the game. “Each game we try to win the three points, but every game I want to score and help the team. But today the most important thing is three points.

“We showed a god reaction after the last game. We had a good result and clean sheet — that’s most important.”

Salah became the first Liverpool player to net four in a game since Luis Suarez in 2013, and the first Egyptian to score a hat trick in the Premier League.

Ahead of his career performance, Salah told ESPN Brasil that he believes the Premier League perfectly suits his style of play and revealed he always wanted a return to England despite his unsuccessful stay at Chelsea.

Salah is in his second spell in the Premier League following his testing period at Chelsea, where he only made 19 appearances for the club between 2014 and 2016, but he said he was not deterred about another move to England when Liverpool came calling again this summer.

“In Chelsea I didn’t play, so I didn’t have my chances,” Salah said. “I said to all my friends, I think I said it on many interviews as well, that I wanted to come back.

“I like the Premier League I lot. I feel it has my style of football. I like to play [in] the Premier League.

“I said since day one here that I’m happy here at Liverpool and I want to show my football here. If you look at me now and five years ago, everything has changed — mentally, physically… everything.”

The 25-year-old has scored 36 goals in all competitions so far this season, his best goal-scoring tally as a professional player — and Salah credits Jurgen Klopp’s request for him to occupy more central positions as the reason for his increased threat in front of goal.

“[Klopp] changed something in me,” Salah told ESPN. “Now I play closer to the goal than in any club before. If you see my goals and everything I did in my last four or five years, every year is better than the year before.”

With the help of Salah’s goals, Liverpool are competing for a second-place finish in the Premier League while finding themselves in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. They have not won England’s top flight since 1989-90 — something Salah is extremely keen to change during his time at Anfield.

“It’s a dream to win the Premier League here after a long time,” he said. “A club that hasn’t won it for a long time, it’s my dream — honestly. I want to win it with this club.”