Queens Park Rangers bid to snap up Nigerian born English footballer, Bright Osayi-Samuel, hit the rock on Thursday after Blackpool turned down a £750, 000 offer.

20-year-old Osayi-Samuel, who plays as a midfielder for Blackpool, is wanted by QPR but Blackpool chairman Karl Oyston has indicated that he is unwilling to sell.

He is a product of Blackpool’s youth system and has made 79 appearances for the League One club.