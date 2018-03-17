Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a car crash, according to Sky.

Police were called following reports of a crash in Dovedale Road in Sunderland just before midday on Saturday.

Northumbria Police have released the following statement: “A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the legal alcohol limit and he is currently in police custody and inquiries are ongoing.

“The arrest follows the report of a car colliding with a number of parked vehicles on Dovedale Road in Sunderland at about 11.55am today.”

Republic of Ireland international Gibson, 30, is currently out due to injury and has not played for Sunderland since New Year’s Day.