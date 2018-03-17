Neymar is pushing to join Real Madrid this summer and has several reasons for wanting to leave Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports in Brazil.

The 26-year-old became the world’s most-expensive footballer last summer when PSG activated his €222m release clause with Barcelona.

Neymar has made an immediate impact in France and has become PSG’s talisman, with 28 goals and 16 assists in 30 appearances this season. But the Brazil international is unhappy at PSG and is aware that Real Madrid are willing to push for his signature this summer.

According to UOL Esporte, Neymar has told his close friends a list of reasons why he already wants to call time on his stint with PSG.

• He is unhappy with being targeted by opponents and is being fouled on a constant basis.

• Neymar is also unhappy with the refereeing during games and believes he is not being protected enough.

• The Brazilian has also said that he has grown tired of the lack of competition in Ligue 1 as PSG currently sit 14 points clear at the top of the table.

• The report claims that Neymar has also told friends that he is not impressed with the state of some of the pitches in the French top flight and believes some surfaces heighten the risk of injury.

• Neymar is also unhappy with PSG’s insistence on travelling to some of their away games by coach. The 26-year-old is irritated that the team do not use a train or a plane more often and is unhappy with Unai Emery gathering the team on the evening before every home game.