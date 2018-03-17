Yaya Toure has been named in Cote d’Ivoire 24-man squad that will prosecute their March friendlies after a three-year absence.

The Manchester City midfielder announced his retirement in 2015 after leading the Elephants to win their first ever Africa Cup of Nations title.

The former Barcelona playmaker has now returned to the national team fold, and is in contention to face Togo and Moldova as part of their preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Kamara Ibrahim’s men will take on the Sparrow Hawks on March 24 before slugging it out with Alexandru Curteian’s men three days later at Beauvais stadium France.

Asides the midfielder, English Premier League trio of Serge Aurier [Tottenham Hotspur], Eric Bailly [Mancherster United] and Wilfried Zaha [Crystal Palace] made the list.

FULL LIST:

GBOHOUO SYLVAIN (TP MAZEMBE), CISSE ABDOUL KARIM (ASEC MIMOSAS), SANGARE BADRA ALI (FREE STATE STARS), AURIER SERGE (TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR FC), BAGAYOKO MAMADOU (FC MALINES), ERIC BAILLY (MANCHESTER UNITED FC), DELI SIMON (AC SPARTA PRAGUE), KANON WILFRIED (ADO DON HAAG), KONAN GHISLAIN (VICTORIA GUIMARES), (COULIBALY WONLO (ASEC MIMOSAS), TOURE YAYA GNEGNERI (MANCHESTER CITY FC), GBAMIN JEAN PHILIPPE (FC MAINZ 05), DIOMANDE ISMAEL (FC CAEN), ASSALE ROGER (BSC YOUNG BOYS), SEREY DIE (FC BALE), KESSIE FRANCK (AC MILAN), AHOLOU JEAN EUDES (RC STRASBOURG), SERI JEAN MICHAEL (OGC NICE), MAXWELL CORNET (OLYMPIC LYONNAIS), GOHI BI CYRIAC (SIVASSPOR SK), MAX ALAIN GRADEL (FC TOULOUSE), PEPE NICOLAS (LOSC LILLE), SIO GIOVANNI (MONTPELLIER HSC), ZAHA WILFRIED (CRYSTAL PALACE FC).