Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez believes 40 points will be enough to secure their Premier League status with his side eight points off that target.

Newcastle sit five points above the relegation zone with eight games left in the season and the Spaniard has guided the club to an upturn in form in the league with just one defeat in their last six.

Benitez was unable to lead Newcastle to safety when he was appointed to the St James’ Park helm in March 2016 but their emphatic 3-0 victory over fellow relegation strugglers Southampton last weekend has increased their chances of avoiding a second relegation in three seasons.

When asked how many points Newcastle need to stay in the Premier League, Benitez, speaking from their warm-weather training camp in Spain, told Sky Sports News: “I would say around 40 but maybe it could be less. I think 40 is the minimum, the guarantee to stay up.”

Newcastle signed Kenedy and Martin Dubravka on loan until the end of the campaign from Chelsea and Sparta Prague respectively and both players have provided impetus to their campaign.

Benitez said: “It is always important to have players competing in the same position and when they do well they push the others to do well at the same time.

“It is always a positive for the atmosphere and especially when you are winning.”

However, Benitez is reluctant to talk up the chances of keeping them both on a long-term basis.

“It is too soon to talk about that,” he said. “People are talking about if he has this clause or the other one has a clause, so we have to try and enjoy them while they are here and if we can do something in the future we will think about that.

“The main thing is to make sure they are happy the job they are doing and enjoying the time they will be here.”

Benitez also discussed England manager Gareth Southgate overlooking captain Jamaal Lascelles and Jonjo Shelvey for this month’s international friendlies against Netherlands and Italy, saying both players still had the opportunity to earn a call-up.

“It is always very difficult. They were doing really well for us – that is the main thing for me,” Benitez said.

“The manager decides his team, there a lot of players in England that can be good and then it is about his decision.

“I am happy to keep my players with this club. I told them they are still young players, they have plenty of time [ahead] so they have to keep progressing and I am sure they will have a chance.”

Both players have travelled with the Newcastle squad for their four-day camp which will conclude with a friendly game with Royal Antwerp on Sunday and Benitez is hopeful they can both maintain their influence until the end of the season.

“We have very important games in a few weeks so if they don’t go [with England], they don’t take any risks and it can be positive [for us],” said Benitez, who side host Huddersfield in their next Premier League fixture.

“But I don’t say that it is right because if they go they will have the extra motivation to go with their national team.

“I am happy with the situation now and hopefully they can concentrate up to the end of the season and be crucial for us.”