Cameroon coach Hugo Broos has said his team hope to get four points from their two World Cup qualifying matches against Nigeria so as to get their qualification for Russia 2018 back on track.

Nigeria host the first qualifier tomorrow, while the second encounter will be on Monday in Yaounde.

“We are targeting four points in the double-header,” said the Belgian coach, who led the Indomitable Lions to win the AFCON in February in Gabon.

- Advertisement -

“It is an important game for as a team, we know it’s going to be difficult, but we are prepared to beat Nigeria.

“We are under pressure to beat Nigeria as we are four points behind the leaders, so losing tomorrow will dent our aspiration of going to the World Cup.

“There will be a big fight tomorrow and quality and luck can give either side the maximum points.”